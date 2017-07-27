Fulham Confirm Tomas Kalas Has Returned to the Club on Season-Long Loan From Chelsea

Fulham have confirmed that Tomas Kalas has returned to the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Czech Republic international spent 2016/17 with the Cottagers, making 38 appearances in the Championship and scoring one goal.

It was doubtful that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was going to use the 24-year-old for the upcoming season, particularly after the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Roma.

He has struggled to break into the club's senior setup despite impressive spells with Vitesse Arnhem, however, he did play the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's famous 2-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield in 2014.

Tony Khan, Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, said, per the club's official website: "It's a pleasure to welcome Tomas Kalas back to the Fulham Football Club.

"We appreciate Tomas so much after the way that he battled for us last season, demonstrating not only tremendous skill but also great heart and determination.

"We're very excited to have him here again as one of us as we prepare for our next battle, and what we hope will be a great season! COYW!"

Fulham will be hoping Kalas' arrival back at the club will put them in positive spirits ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The west London side will be targeting promotion and with the news earlier in the window that star man Tom Cairney will remain with the club, they may be a team to watch.