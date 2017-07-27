IL Principino Is Back! Why Claudio Marchisio's Brace Against PSG Proves His Importance to Juventus

Claudio Marchisio's brace in the International Champions Cup 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain showed that he is still a significant player for the Italian champions.

While Juventus are taking part in the American International Champions Cup, Massimiliano Allegri has been given the chance to experiment new formations and roles within the Bianconeri's squad. Marchisio has been one of the many players that has so far made an impression in this pre-season tournament. The 31-year-old Italian is still training hard after last year's knee injury around April left him spectating on the sidelines for six months.

Only a friendly, but seeing Marchisio score twice is great to see, especially after last season pic.twitter.com/ECAZvMe3BI — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) July 27, 2017

The Azzurri international wasn't a regular starter for the Turin club last season after teammate Sami Khedira occupied the defensive midfield role. But surely this time he will look to have one of his best season's yet and be part of the team's campaign ambitions.

The Juve midfielder produced a thunderous strike from 20 yards out in the 62nd minute which would give the Italian's a 2-1 lead against their French opponents. He would later score the match-winner in the 89th minute following his calm conversion from a penalty spot kick. Il Principino's performance in the hard-fought match against Les Parisiens proved that he is ready for the upcoming season in order to help Juve retain their Serie A Scudetto and challenge for the Champions League title.

Marchisio has often been compared to Marco Tardelli - a former Juventus legend from the 1970s and 80's - due to his vision, energy, and remarkable ability to read the game. The Turin-born superstar is a fan favourite after he remained with the Bianconeri during the relegation to Serie B back in the 2006/07 season. This is where "The Little Prince" started to showcase his talent and passion for the sport.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The versatile midfielder has been through difficult times with injury setbacks and two Champions League final losses in just three years. He has certainly done it the hard way, hoping his efforts will pay off in the near future.

His extraordinary performance against Paris Saint-Germain is a reminder to the fans and critics that he is making a comeback and will only improve from here. Despite the speculations that Chelsea manager - Antonio Conte - wants to lure Marchisio in the English Premier League, the No.8 star looks destined to stay and cement his legacy at Juventus.