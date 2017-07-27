Soccer

Juventus Striker Higuain Ordered to Pay £45k After Losing Case Against Former Club Napoli

90Min
an hour ago

Italian club SSC Napoli have confirmed on their official Twitter page that former striker Gonzalo Higuaín has lost his court case against the club over his image rights in the 2015/16 season.

The Argentine international signed for Juventus last summer, but the frontman claimed he was owed €600,000 in image rights, for his final season with the club.

However, it is now understood that the Arbitration Committee has rejected Higuaín's case and the 29-year-old is now required to pay the £45,000 costs of the arbitrator while also covering all legal fees from the dispute.

The striker's agent and brother Nicolas Higuaín claimed that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis broke promises regarding Gonzalo's image rights and didn’t fulfil his end of Higuaín’s contract.

He told Italian website Tuttosport at the start of July: “We’re not talking about a game of football, it’s more serious. We’re talking about a professional who had a precise contract, and his former employer, President De Laurentiis, didn’t respect it fully."

Reports were rife last week that the case had been dropped as Higuaín’s lawyers were yet to submit the correct paperwork within the 50 day limit, and Napoli have today confirmed their victory in the case.

Image by Freddie Carty

After joining the Partenopei from Real Madrid in 2013, the talisman netted 91 times in 146 before leaving at the start of the 2016/17 season. 

Despite this, Napoli still fared well without him, with Belgian forward Dries Mertens firing them to the Coppa Italia semi finals and a third place finish in Serie A.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters