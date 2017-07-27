Lazio Face Fight to Keep Keita Balde as Juventus President Confirms Bid for Star Forward

Juventus could be set to try and poach Keita Balde from rivals Lazio after the club's president confirmed his side's interest in their star man.

Giuseppe Marotta revealed that the Bianconeri held significant interest in wanting to secure the signing of the forward in an interview with Sky Sports Italia.

In quotes published by Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his personal site, Marotta even went as far as to say that Juventus had made a "proposal" to their fellow Serie A side and were now waiting a response.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

He said: "We made our proposal that Lazio will evaluate. He is a strong player and now Claudio Lotito [Lazio's president] will be evaluating the proposals that come to him."

Juventus have already splashed the cash since the summer transfer window opened, with no less than six players filing through the door at the Allianz Stadium for fees in excess of £90m.

With Juve determined to hold on to their league dominance in the face of sleeping giants Inter and AC Milan being awoken by their own summer splurges, the 2017 Champions League finalists want to make Balde their latest new recruit.

The 22-year-old revelled at the Stadio Olimpico last term as he plundered 16 goals and six assists in 34 appearances - a tally that took his overall record at the club to 31 goals and 17 assists in 137 matches.

Balde's most consistent season to date saw him linked with a switch to the Premier League with Liverpool back in June, but Biancocelesti held firm in the Reds' attempts to secure the Senegal international's signature.

Now, with fresh interest in their youth product's services from Juventus, Lazio must once again hope to fend off another European rival who is desperate to lure the left winger away from the Italian capital.

With Balde also rejecting supposed overtures from West Ham United due to his desire to stay in Italy's top flight, however, Lazio could find it much more difficult to resist Juventus' desire to land ther seventh summer signing.