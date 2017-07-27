Newly Promoted Huddersfield Town Release Ticket Details for First-Ever Premier League Encounter

Huddersfield Town will play their first-ever Premier League game away against Crystal Palace on Saturday 12th of August, and the club have released the relevant ticket details before their first top-flight appearance in 45 years.

For the 3pm kick-off at Selhurst Park, the Terriers - according to a report published by Huddersfield Examiner - have supposedly been allocated 2,887 tickets to watch David Wagner's triumphant squad in south London which are priced at £30 for adults, £20 for Over-65s and Under-21s/Full-time students who possess a valid I.D and £16 for Under-18s.

Seats which are hampered by a restricted view are priced as follows: £28 Adults, £19 for Over-65s and Under-21s/Full-time students who possess a valid I.D and £15 for Under-18s.





The interest for tickets will be astronomical; if Huddersfield fans are to embark on a journey down towards the capital they'll certainly have to be quick off the mark, although expect a passionate showing from the supporters against the Eagles.

Being one of the relegation favourites last year in the Championship, the fairy-tale of performing in the top-brass next term is yet again another footballing oddity, proving the magic involved in the English game remains undiminished.

Wagner will understand the importance of a strong start against Frank de Boer's men away from the Kirklees Stadium on the opening day of the season, so Terriers supporters can expect a spirited, bullish performance.

But Huddersfield will have to remain guarded in their opening run-out as Palace will look to get off to a strong start and improve on their showing last season in the Premier League and will see Huddersfield as a prime opportunity to bag three points.

Huddersfield will then play their first Premier League tie at home on August 20th against last year's Championship victors Newcastle United.