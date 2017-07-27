Soccer

Newly Promoted Huddersfield Town Release Ticket Details for First-Ever Premier League Encounter

90Min
an hour ago

Huddersfield Town will play their first-ever Premier League game away against Crystal Palace on Saturday 12th of August, and the club have released the relevant ticket details before their first top-flight appearance in 45 years. 

For the 3pm kick-off at Selhurst Park, the Terriers - according to a report published by Huddersfield Examiner - have supposedly been allocated 2,887 tickets to watch David Wagner's triumphant squad in south London which are priced at £30 for adults, £20 for Over-65s and Under-21s/Full-time students who possess a valid I.D and £16 for Under-18s.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Seats which are hampered by a restricted view are priced as follows: £28 Adults, £19 for Over-65s and Under-21s/Full-time students who possess a valid I.D and £15 for Under-18s.


The interest for tickets will be astronomical; if Huddersfield fans are to embark on a journey down towards the capital they'll certainly have to be quick off the mark, although expect a passionate showing from the supporters against the Eagles.

Being one of the relegation favourites last year in the Championship, the fairy-tale of performing in the top-brass next term is yet again another footballing oddity, proving the magic involved in the English game remains undiminished.

Wagner will understand the importance of a strong start against Frank de Boer's men away from the Kirklees Stadium on the opening day of the season, so Terriers supporters can expect a spirited, bullish performance.

But Huddersfield will have to remain guarded in their opening run-out as Palace will look to get off to a strong start and improve on their showing last season in the Premier League and will see Huddersfield as a prime opportunity to bag three points.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Huddersfield will then play their first Premier League tie at home on August 20th against last year's Championship victors Newcastle United.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters