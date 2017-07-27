PHOTOS: Arsenal Launch New Blue PUMA Away Strip to Complete 2017/18 Kit Line-Up

Arsenal have completed their 2017/18 kit line-up with the launch of a new blue away kit from PUMA to complement the existing red and white home strip and a dark grey third jersey.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Blue has been a part of Arsenal kits since 1892, almost the club's entire storied history, with the latest a nod to the 1990s with a 'two-tone' feature.

As is already the case with the home and third shirts, the new strip features what is described as a 'stylish graphic fade made up of repeat silhouettes of the club's crest'.

Our @pumafootball away kit for 2017/18 is now on sale



Fan favourites Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin have modelled the new kit in the promotional material and it will be worn for the first time on 29th July when the Gunners welcome Benfica to north London to compete on the first day of the annual Emirates Cup.

