Soccer

PHOTOS: Arsenal Launch New Blue PUMA Away Strip to Complete 2017/18 Kit Line-Up

90Min
2 hours ago

Arsenal have completed their 2017/18 kit line-up with the launch of a new blue away kit from PUMA to complement the existing red and white home strip and a dark grey third jersey.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Blue has been a part of Arsenal kits since 1892, almost the club's entire storied history, with the latest a nod to the 1990s with a 'two-tone' feature.

As is already the case with the home and third shirts, the new strip features what is described as a 'stylish graphic fade made up of repeat silhouettes of the club's crest'.

Fan favourites Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin have modelled the new kit in the promotional material and it will be worn for the first time on 29th July when the Gunners welcome Benfica to north London to compete on the first day of the annual Emirates Cup.

PUMA has today unveiled Arsenal’s latest away kit. The new blue kit will be worn throughout the 17/18 season, making its debut for the Gunners against Benfica this weekend in the Emirates Cup. Get yours NOW at uk.puma.com

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters