Soccer

PL's Newest Feud Heats Up as Guardiola Responds to Neville's Comments About Man City's Youth Policy

90Min
35 minutes ago

Pep Guardiola has responded to Gary Neville's opinion that youngsters at Manchester City are being 'killed publicly'.

Neville has also insisted that Phil Foden - one of City's brightest youth prospects who shone on his debut against United on the club's US tour - is at the wrong Manchester club.

Bob Levey/GettyImages

He thinks he will not get the opportunities at the Etihad that his talent and promise perhaps deserve, but now Guardiola has hit back at the ex-United defender and Sky pundit.

He said as quoted by the Daily Mail: "Which is the right club? It's a question to Gary Neville. My history is there. I'm not going to put young players in the squad because they are young. They will be in the squad because they have quality. I don't have problems with that.

"The club is working well in terms of the academy. There are many players with good prospects for the future. We will be patient with those guys. They are going to train with us most, or part of, the season.


"Phil Foden is going to play in the next games. He has quality to play in that team. I'm so happy to have him. He's a Mancunian, a City fan, a humble guy. He's a fighter. He looks skinny but he's a strong guy."

Perhaps somwhat irked by Neville's comments, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager added: "I thought even the journalist in the summer time were on holidays but I realise he is not."

Foden and co will be desperately hoping for a chance next season despite five high-profile signings already this summer - only Kelechi Iheanacho, Aleix Garcia and Tosin Adarabioyo saw any sniff of first team action last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters