PL's Newest Feud Heats Up as Guardiola Responds to Neville's Comments About Man City's Youth Policy

Pep Guardiola has responded to Gary Neville's opinion that youngsters at Manchester City are being 'killed publicly'.

Neville has also insisted that Phil Foden - one of City's brightest youth prospects who shone on his debut against United on the club's US tour - is at the wrong Manchester club.

Bob Levey/GettyImages

He thinks he will not get the opportunities at the Etihad that his talent and promise perhaps deserve, but now Guardiola has hit back at the ex-United defender and Sky pundit.

He said as quoted by the Daily Mail: "Which is the right club? It's a question to Gary Neville. My history is there. I'm not going to put young players in the squad because they are young. They will be in the squad because they have quality. I don't have problems with that.

Imagine being a youth coach or young player and hearing your head coach say the young players aren't good enough. Killing them publicly! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 27, 2017

"The club is working well in terms of the academy. There are many players with good prospects for the future. We will be patient with those guys. They are going to train with us most, or part of, the season.





"Phil Foden is going to play in the next games. He has quality to play in that team. I'm so happy to have him. He's a Mancunian, a City fan, a humble guy. He's a fighter. He looks skinny but he's a strong guy."

Perhaps somwhat irked by Neville's comments, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager added: "I thought even the journalist in the summer time were on holidays but I realise he is not."

Foden and co will be desperately hoping for a chance next season despite five high-profile signings already this summer - only Kelechi Iheanacho, Aleix Garcia and Tosin Adarabioyo saw any sniff of first team action last season.

