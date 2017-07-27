Soccer

Spanish Journalist Claims Barcelona Will Allow Andres Iniesta to Leave in January

90Min
an hour ago

Barcelona will reportedly not offer Andres Iniesta a contract extension and will simply let his current deal expire in January.

The Spanish midfielder would be released as a free agent after years of loyal service with the Blaugrana, with the club seemingly desperate to sign his replacement this summer.

The news comes from respected Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, however, it has not been officially confirmed by Ernesto Valverde's side.

It seems strange that Barca would opt to treat a player of Iniesta's ilk with such brutality, particularly given the fact that he still played a crucial role in the squad when fit last season.

The Blaugrana have been looking at the likes of Marco Verratti and Philippe Coutinho as potential replacements for the World Cup-winning playmaker, but letting him leave so soon after acquiring his heir just doesn't make sense.

The La Liga club do not appear close to signing one of the two either, so why, with no real replacement in the squad, would they already decide on Iniesta's exit?

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Juventus have reportedly expressed an interest in the Spaniard in recent years, but from the perspective of most, handing a 33-year-old Iniesta to a European rival would be the definition of foolish.

The likes of Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez also need him in the dressing room to learn from one of the best ever, just another reason why losing him would be detrimental to Barca's progress.

