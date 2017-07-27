Thursday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Alli, Balde, Collins, Downing and Much More

Here are the biggest transfer rumours floating around the world of football today. Enjoy...

1. Dele Alli

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Barcelona

Although Barcelona seem to be going after Philippe Coutinho as a potential replacement for PSG-target Neymar, club talisman Lionel Messi has urged his side to turn their attentions to Spurs' Dele Alli as opposed to Liverpool's Brazilian playmaker.

2. Stewart Downing

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Transfer: Middlesbrough to Birmingham City

With Boro boss Garry Monk telling club legend Stewart Downing that he can leave the Riverside Stadium, Birmingham City may be quick to swoop for the midfielder as manager Harry Redknapp enhances his reputation of getting the best out of veteran stars.

3. Keita Balde

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Transfer: Lazio to Juventus





Juventus often spend the transfer window poaching the best players from rival Serie A clubs and the trend may be continuing, with reports that the Old Lady are ready to pounce for Lazio winger Keita Balde.

4. Diego Laxalt

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Transfer: Genoa to Liverpool

Despite a supposed bid from West Ham United, Genoa forward Diego Laxalt is trying to force through a move to Liverpool, with the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp tentatively keeping tabs on the Uruguayan international.

5. Michael Hector

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

Transfer: Chelsea to Hull City

Hardly the most surprising of rumours, Chelsea defender Michael Hector, who has never made an appearance for the Blues, is set to join Hull City on loan for next season, having spent the 2016/17 campaign in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.

6. James Collins

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Transfer: West Ham to Everton

With Ramiro Funes Mori sidelined for at least six months, Everton manager Ronald Koeman is looking at the option of bringing West Ham centre-back James Collins to Goodison Park as extra defensive cover.

7. Emre Mor

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Hannover 96

The Turkish international winger is available on loan for next season and fellow German side Hannover 96 are hoping to bring the 20-year-old to the HDI-Arena as they aim to get promoted from the 2.Bundesliga.

8. Karl Toko Ekambi

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Transfer: Angers to Leicester City





Cameroon international striker Karl Toko Ekambi is looking to leave French side Angers this summer and Leicester City, along with Watford, are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old ahead of a potential move.

9. Aly Cissokho

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Transfer: Aston Villa to Yeni Malatyaspor





Aly Cissokho's time in the Midlands is about to come to an end as the French full-back nears a move to Turkey, with promoted side Yeni Malatyaspor. Cissokho spent the second part of last season on loan with Olympiacos, but only made three appearances for the Greek side.

10. Adrian

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Transfer: West Ham to Newcastle United

Newcastle United are set to offer the Hammers an interesting proposal, which could see goalkeepers Adrian and Karl Darlow switch places. While the Magpies want the Spaniard as their new number one, Darlow could be sent to East London as part of a potential deal.

Yet, another barnstorming day of transfer rumours, but how many of them will actually come into fruition?