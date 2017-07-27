VIDEO: Chelsea Outcast Diego Costa Trains Alone on California Beach in Preparation for Next Season

With Chelsea currently in Singapore on their pre-season tour, Blues outcast Diego Costa has chosen to prepare for the coming season away from his teammates by training on a beach.

The 28-year-old has been told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte that he is not in his plans for the coming season, subsequently leading to Costa training alone with only two assistants to aid his regime.

Being tied by a harness, Costa was given a set of volleying exercises to complete by his two aids - although the attacker is indeed on the sand, it's certainly not all cocktails and sun-cream after all.

Costa has caused some controversy at his current employers recently, after the Spanish striker uploaded a video of himself partying in an Atletico Madrid shirt whilst mocking Antonio Conte.

As it's known, Costa does harbour the tendency to rile-up the opposition and also at times his colleagues, the feud between him and Chelsea's Italian boss ultimately proving to be the catalyst for his departure form the south west Londoners.

The target-man has sounded his desire to return to Atleti this summer, the club which he formally represented before making the switch to the Stamford Bridge in 2014.

With the La Liga outfit currently serving a transfer ban, however, Costa will not be able to don the red and white stripes of the club until January 2018, meaning that he would in-fact have to go out on loan in order to stay match fit.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The question has arisen as to where he would be able to ply his trade on a temporary basis whilst he waits for Atleti's transfer ban to be lifted - a loan move to China has been touted along with a possible switch to Serie A giant's AC Milan, however both options now seem highly unlikely.

Staying sharp and at the very top of the game will still be paramount to Costa, even if he seems to have little future at Chelsea, the club which he helped lift the Premier League trophy last season.