Soccer

VIDEO: Chelsea Outcast Diego Costa Trains Alone on California Beach in Preparation for Next Season

90Min
24 minutes ago

With Chelsea currently in Singapore on their pre-season tour, Blues outcast Diego Costa has chosen to prepare for the coming season away from his teammates by training on a beach.

The 28-year-old has been told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte that he is not in his plans for the coming season, subsequently leading to Costa training alone with only two assistants to aid his regime.

Being tied by a harness, Costa was given a set of volleying exercises to complete by his two aids - although the attacker is indeed on the sand, it's certainly not all cocktails and sun-cream after all.

Costa has caused some controversy at his current employers recently, after the Spanish striker uploaded a video of himself partying in an Atletico Madrid shirt whilst mocking Antonio Conte.

As it's known, Costa does harbour the tendency to rile-up the opposition and also at times his colleagues, the feud between him and Chelsea's Italian boss ultimately proving to be the catalyst for his departure form the south west Londoners.

The target-man has sounded his desire to return to Atleti this summer, the club which he formally represented before making the switch to the Stamford Bridge in 2014.

With the La Liga outfit currently serving a transfer ban, however, Costa will not be able to don the red and white stripes of the club until January 2018, meaning that he would in-fact have to go out on loan in order to stay match fit.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The question has arisen as to where he would be able to ply his trade on a temporary basis whilst he waits for Atleti's transfer ban to be lifted - a loan move to China has been touted along with a possible switch to Serie A giant's AC Milan, however both options now seem highly unlikely.

Staying sharp and at the very top of the game will still be paramount to Costa, even if he seems to have little future at Chelsea, the club which he helped lift the Premier League trophy last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters