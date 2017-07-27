VIDEO: Guardiola Concedes He'd Have Liked to Sign Alves But Insists He Accepts Player's Decision

Pep Guardiola has admitted he would have liked to have signed Dani Alves this summer, but insisted he was happy for the player to have made the move that suits him better.

The veteran Brazilian was widely expected to reunite with Guardiola at City after the pair spent several years together winning trophies at Barcelona, but he joined Paris Saint-Germain at the last minute.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Reports have claimed that Alves was under the impression that he would stand a better chance of regular first team football at the Parc des Princes, as well as the fact that he is living in a nicer city on better weekly wages than what were being offered by City.

The Citizens' faithful were disappointed to miss out on the former Juventus star, but manager Guardiola has no hard feelings towards a player he greatly admires.

Speaking whilst on the club's tour of the US, he said (courtesy of a video clip from Streamable): "I was a lucky guy to be his manager. I wish him all the best for him - of course, his new wife and his family in Paris - I wish him all the best. With the people I love a lot, I want the best.

"He decides the best option for his career, for his personal life, Paris was the better option than us so we have to accept that and there's nothing to say. We would have liked to have had him but it wasn't possible so all the best for Dani in Paris."

Guardiola wasted no time after missing out on the 34-year-old - he has since signed Kyle Walker and Danilo to cover the right-back position.

