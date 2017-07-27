Soccer

VIDEO: Guardiola Concedes He'd Have Liked to Sign Alves But Insists He Accepts Player's Decision

90Min
an hour ago

Pep Guardiola has admitted he would have liked to have signed Dani Alves this summer, but insisted he was happy for the player to have made the move that suits him better.

The veteran Brazilian was widely expected to reunite with Guardiola at City after the pair spent several years together winning trophies at Barcelona, but he joined Paris Saint-Germain at the last minute.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Reports have claimed that Alves was under the impression that he would stand a better chance of regular first team football at the Parc des Princes, as well as the fact that he is living in a nicer city on better weekly wages than what were being offered by City.

The Citizens' faithful were disappointed to miss out on the former Juventus star, but manager Guardiola has no hard feelings towards a player he greatly admires.

Speaking whilst on the club's tour of the US, he said (courtesy of a video clip from Streamable): "I was a lucky guy to be his manager. I wish him all the best for him - of course, his new wife and his family in Paris - I wish him all the best. With the people I love a lot, I want the best. 

"He decides the best option for his career, for his personal life, Paris was the better option than us so we have to accept that and there's nothing to say. We would have liked to have had him but it wasn't possible so all the best for Dani in Paris."

Guardiola wasted no time after missing out on the 34-year-old - he has since signed Kyle Walker and Danilo to cover the right-back position.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters