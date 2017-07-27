Soccer

Virgil van Dijk Told to 'Respect His Contract' by Former Southampton Boss Nigel Adkins

90Min
37 minutes ago

Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk has been told to remain at the club and to respect his contract by ex-Saints manager Nigel Adkins. 

Van Dijk's future has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, amid interest for the player's signature from Liverpool and Chelsea, and has resulted in the Dutchman training alone and away from the squad. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Adkins was unsympathetic of Van Dijk's situation: “He needs to be respectful of Southampton - he needs to be training and training well for them. If something does materialise, then that's just business, that's football, that's life. He's got to deal with that."

The unemployed manager - who coached the Saints from 2010 to 2013 - also weighed in with his thoughts on the market in the modern day: "We've got a situation in football where it's too easy for a player to say 'I am unhappy'… well the player was not unhappy when he signed a contract not so long ago."

Despite Van Dijk's formal request to leave, any deal for the defender to leave the club still appears to be some time away. Southampton are holding out for a fee upwards of £65m and are refusing to lower their demands. 

Adkins reiterated this by explaining: “He has to be respectful of that contract as well and if business gets done, get it done privately and done behind the scenes. If Van Dijk does go, Southampton will get the asking price, which seems very expensive at this point in time.”

Whilst Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay that sum, the two clubs' relationship has been tarnished by tapping up allegations - made by the Saints earlier in the summer - and so any potential deal could drag on until the end of August.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters