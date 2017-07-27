Soccer

West Brom CEO Releases Statement Saying Darren Fletcher Season Ticket Photo Is False

90Min
an hour ago

In the last few days, an image has surfaced on Twitter suggesting that West Brom had sent out season tickets with a picture of Darren Fletcher on them.

It was labelled a terrible gaffe by the Baggies due to the fact that the Scottish midfielder left the club on a free transfer earlier in the transfer window, joining Mark Hughes' Stoke.

But, it appears the whole incident could be something of a hoax, with Albion chief executive Martin Goodman saying that the information in the photograph is false.

He said, per the Baggies' official website: “The Club wishes to make it clear that no documentation, with or on our season cards and sent to our season ticket holders had any reference at all to Darren. 

“Furthermore, at no stage were our season cards produced bearing Darren’s image. 

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

“The image reproduced by the national press was part of a season ticket application pack which was produced and sent out in February when Darren was an Albion player and captain.”

So, maybe the lesson learned here is not to jump to conclusions so fast? Now, Tony Pulis' side can get back to business in the transfer market, with the club in desperate need of new additions following Fletcher's exit.

The Scotsman was a crucial part of the Baggies' success last season and replacing him must be of paramount importance.

