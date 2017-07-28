Arsenal Could Move for Everton Outcast Ross Barkley If Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Leaves
Arsenal could move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is sold this summer.
Barkley is expected to leave Goodison Park after Toffees manager Ronald Koeman confirmed he does not have a future with the club, with Tottenham heavily linked with a move for the England international.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been rumoured to leave the Emirates due to a lack of playing time, with the 23-year-old making just 16 Premier League starts last season under manager Arsene Wenger.
The Daily Mail believe Barkley could be drafted in should Oxlade-Chamberlain leave, with Liverpool also said to be interested in the Gunners midfielder, as they look to build a squad capable of challenging in both the Premier League and the Champions League.
Barkley reportedly wants a new challenge and could be targeting a move to a Champions League club with Everton playing in the Europa League this season, having beaten Slovakian side MFK Ruzomberok 1-0 thanks to Leighton Baines' deflected strike in the first leg of the third round qualifying tie on Thursday.
“His personal situation is not so difficult,” the Dutch manager said, as quoted by the Daily Star. “We made a really good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he is looking for a new challenge.
“Okay, he is not in Everton’s future any more. It is his decision. I need to respect that and see what happens.”
Barkley managed five goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season while Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice and registered a further seven assists.