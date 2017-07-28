Soccer

Arsenal Could Move for Everton Outcast Ross Barkley If Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Leaves

90Min
17 minutes ago

Arsenal could move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is sold this summer.

Barkley is expected to leave Goodison Park after Toffees manager Ronald Koeman confirmed he does not have a future with the club, with Tottenham heavily linked with a move for the England international.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been rumoured to leave the Emirates due to a lack of playing time, with the 23-year-old making just 16 Premier League starts last season under manager Arsene Wenger. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Daily Mail believe Barkley could be drafted in should Oxlade-Chamberlain leave, with Liverpool also said to be interested in the Gunners midfielder, as they look to build a squad capable of challenging in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Barkley reportedly wants a new challenge and could be targeting a move to a Champions League club with Everton playing in the Europa League this season, having beaten Slovakian side MFK Ruzomberok 1-0 thanks to Leighton Baines' deflected strike in the first leg of the third round qualifying tie on Thursday.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

“His personal situation is not so difficult,” the Dutch manager said, as quoted by the Daily Star. “We made a really good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he is looking for a new challenge.

“Okay, he is not in Everton’s future any more. It is his decision. I need to respect that and see what happens.”

Barkley managed five goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season while Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice and registered a further seven assists.

