Soccer

Arsenal Legend Alan Smith Urges Gunners to Sign 'More Mature' Riyad Mahrez This Summer

90Min
an hour ago

Ex Leicester and Arsenal striker Alan Smith wants the Gunners to focus all their attention on Leicester's Algerian winger Mahrez. There have been several reports linking Arsenal with the 26-year-old this summer, as well as Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. 

However Smith wants Arsenal to prioritise signing Mahrez, telling the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on TalkSport: “I’d say (Arsenal should go after) Mahrez more than Barkley.

“I think he’s more of a match-winner and he’s a more mature player. I’ve just come back from Hong Kong watching Liverpool and Leicester in the Asia Trophy, and Mahrez looked sharp. 


"Whether he’s playing for a move, putting himself in the shop window, I don’t know. He’s definitely a Champions League player, although I know Arsenal aren’t in that competition this season!”

Smith scored 76 goals for Leicester between 1982 and 1987 before joining Arsenal, but it appears he has sided with the Gunners in this transfer saga. Italian club Roma are also believed to be in pursuit of Mahrez, so Arsenal may face tough competition for his signature. 

There is also the potential stumbling block of his price tag, according to reports Leicester want £40m for the winger - but a number of Arsenal fans have taken to social media to agitate for the signing. 

The transfer window closes on the 31st of August at 11pm, with Arsenal's first game of the Premier League season on the 12th of August against the Foxes. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters