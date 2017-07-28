Arsenal Legend Alan Smith Urges Gunners to Sign 'More Mature' Riyad Mahrez This Summer

Ex Leicester and Arsenal striker Alan Smith wants the Gunners to focus all their attention on Leicester's Algerian winger Mahrez. There have been several reports linking Arsenal with the 26-year-old this summer, as well as Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

However Smith wants Arsenal to prioritise signing Mahrez, telling the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on TalkSport: “I’d say (Arsenal should go after) Mahrez more than Barkley.

Former striker Alan Smith tells Arsenal: Forget Ross Barkley. sign match-winner Mahrez.| talkSPORT https://t.co/CBbnVHQbuK via @talkSPORT — A.H.N (@anassouri) July 28, 2017

“I think he’s more of a match-winner and he’s a more mature player. I’ve just come back from Hong Kong watching Liverpool and Leicester in the Asia Trophy, and Mahrez looked sharp.





"Whether he’s playing for a move, putting himself in the shop window, I don’t know. He’s definitely a Champions League player, although I know Arsenal aren’t in that competition this season!”

Smith scored 76 goals for Leicester between 1982 and 1987 before joining Arsenal, but it appears he has sided with the Gunners in this transfer saga. Italian club Roma are also believed to be in pursuit of Mahrez, so Arsenal may face tough competition for his signature.

There is also the potential stumbling block of his price tag, according to reports Leicester want £40m for the winger - but a number of Arsenal fans have taken to social media to agitate for the signing.

Arsenal should sign Seri and Mahrez.. then we are good — Mr D (@PapazLagos) July 27, 2017

If Lemar is too hard to sign, we should just sign Mahrez abeg. No time to dey waste. We can try again next summer #Arsenal — COLGEO (@san_collins) July 28, 2017

If @Arsenal want a chance at the premier league this year we should try and sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton and mahrez !@MrDtAFC @TroopzAFC — ricardo simpson (@ricardofullers1) July 23, 2017

The transfer window closes on the 31st of August at 11pm, with Arsenal's first game of the Premier League season on the 12th of August against the Foxes.