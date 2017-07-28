Soccer

Arsenal Linked With Move for Sporting CP Midfielder After Portuguese Side Lower Asking Price

90Min
27 minutes ago

Arsenal are believed to be on the verge of making a move for Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho, as the Portuguese outfit look to make the most of the interest in the 24-year-old.

Carvalho has long been a target of the Premier League, having been subject to interest from Manchester United as well as the Gunners in the last three summers - and the holding midfielder is reportedly keen on a move to the English top flight.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Now Portuguese news outlet Record is reporting that the Emirates Stadium outfit may be close to making a move for Carvalho after Sporting have dropped their asking price for him.

Arsenal initially went in for Carvalho with a €23m bid in the summer of 2014 - which was turned down, with Sporting holding out for €40m for their man.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

However, the club are now looking to cash-in on one of their most valuable players in order to make money for new arrivals, and have dropped their asking price to €30m.


Given the current state that the transfer market is in, that price could be an absolute steal for a young holding midfielder who has been tipped as one to watch. Although Carvalho is said to be quite low down on Arsene Wenger's list of priorities, a price like that may well give the French manager something to ponder.

Arsenal have so far only signed two first team players this summer in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette. With the club reportedly still keen on bringing in Monaco's Thomas Lemar, the number has potential to double over the next few weeks.

