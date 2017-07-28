Arsenal Midfielder Santi Cazorla Reveals Hopes for Speedy Return From 'Unusual' Ankle Injury

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has insisted that he is hoping to regain full fitness soon after a season of injury problems.

The Spain international has been out of action since the Gunners' 6-0 win over Ludogorets in the Champions League back in October 2016 and has undergone eight operations in an effort to solve the issue in his right Achilles.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

After making just 11 appearances in all competitions last season, Cazorla believes he will be back in action soon enough.

"I don't know how long it will take, but I'm convinced that I'll be back soon," he told Onda Cero's 'El Transistor' programme. "Each time I leave the operating theatre, I think that everything will be fine and I'll be back again.

"The doctors have told me that a case like mine is one that they probably won't see again for a long time as it is unusual for an athlete.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"I had no strength in my tendon or muscle mass. Every day my son asks me if I will play again because he really wants to see me out on the pitch again and I really hope that it will happen soon."

Cazorla was sorely missed in Arsenal's midfield last season as the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League football as Liverpool pipped Arsene Wenger's side to fourth place on the final day of the Premier League.

The 32-year-old also struggled for appearances during the 2015/16 season, featuring 21 times in all competitions.