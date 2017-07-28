Chelsea Enquire About Bayern Starlet & Eye England Duo in Potential £93m Triple Swoop

Chelsea have reportedly registered their interest in Bayern Munich teenager Renato Sanches, a player widely tipped to leave the Allianz Arena this summer as he looks to kickstart his stalling career after an underwhelming season in Germany.

According to the Daily Mirror, manager Antonio Conte personally enquired about Sanches' after his Chelsea team were beaten by Bayern in a friendly in Singapore earlier this week.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The 19-year-old midfielder was a surprise star of the game as Bayern won 3-2, initially cruising into a commanding 3-0 lead inside the opening half hour. And it seems that Conte then spoke to Bayern officials about the Euro 2016 winner following the final whistle.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already confirmed that Sanches is available for an offer in the region of €48m (£43m) and would seemingly fit the bill as Chelsea desperately look to add depth to their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League this season.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Conte may have to settle for a loan, though.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Two more players being linked with the Stamford Bridge club on Friday are England international pair Alex Oxlade-Chamberain and Ross Barkley.

The Sun claims that a £50m double swoop is potentially on the table for the Arsenal and Everton players. At least a part of that is thought to have 'home-grown' motivations, but both would add greater depth to a squad that was quite small and stable last season.

Capable of playing as a midfielder, winger or wing-back, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with Chelsea in the past. His Arsenal future is no closer to being resolved and he is unlikely to sign a new contract - his current deal expires in 2018 - until he has assurances about his role.

Barkley is another player out of contract next summer, with Everton manager Ronald Koeman actually confirming this week that the local star is 'looking for a new challenge' after he turned down his boyhood club's latest offer of an extension.