Chris Kamara Names the Reason Tottenham Have Not Made Any Signings Yet This Summer

Chris Kamara believes Tottenham have not signed any players this summer because manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with the balance of his squad.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this summer and have sold right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £45m, while the rest of Spurs' Premier League rivals have been heavily active during the window.

However, after finishes of third and second in the past two seasons, Kamara believes Pochettino sees no reason to upheave his squad, despite critics arguing the Lilywhites could fall behind their rivals.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

He told the Daily Star: “Pochettino has been quiet because he’s probably happy with his squad. They finished close two seasons back, they finished even closer last season.

“So he’ll be thinking ‘keep this squad together, let’s improve’. Obviously they’ve lost [Kyle] Walker but I presume that was the manager’s decision to allow him to go. Because it seems that unless a player asks to leave Spurs, they keep everyone together.”

Spurs finished third during the 2015/16 season as Leicester shocked the football world to win the Premier League before Pochettino's side emerged as Chelsea's closest rivals the following season, ultimately finishing seven points behind their London rivals.

While Tottenham's first-team has become one the strongest in the Premier League, a lack of depth became apparent towards the end of the season as frequent benchwarmers Moussa Sissoko and Vincent Janssen failed to make an impact as substitutes.

Manchester City's spending for the summer currently sits at over £200m, their city rivals United have splashed out around £100m for Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof, while Chelsea and Everton have also bolstered their squads with multiple signings.