Crystal Palace Youngster Luke Dreher Admits Excitement at Playing Under 'Big Name' Frank de Boer

Crystal Palace youngster Luke Dreher has spoken of his desire to live up to Frank de Boer's expectations, after his new manager branded the 18-year-old as a 'talented young player'.

Despite missing the last few weeks through injury, Dreher has apparently made the most of his opportunities to train with the Palace first team, and has vowed to continue to try to impress his hew boss.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

"I was really pleased about that and I think I impressed him in the few sessions I did have," Dreher told the Croydon Advertiser.

"Obviously I will be looking to keep impressing him. We know that he likes to give young players a chance, so it gives everyone encouragement.

"He has been very good. He is hands on and very involved in the sessions, and that helps trying to get his point across. Coming from Ajax, he wants to try and implement that style and I think that is really beneficial to all the players. He is such a big name in the game and everyone has the utmost respect for him."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Dreher seems to be fond of de Boer's approach, the Dutchman seeming to be very willing to give youth a chance within his team.

"I think that now if you are good enough and patient enough, the lads believe that you will get a chance. It is about proving to him in training and in the games, and I think he will be down at most of our games this year, it is about proving to him that you deserve that chance."

Dreher will be hoping to make a big impression during the coming season, looking to break into the first team as quickly as possible.