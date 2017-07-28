Soccer

Les Ferdinand Backs Harry Kane to Stay at Tottenham After Antonio Conte's Praise of England Striker

90Min
an hour ago

Les Ferdinand expects Tottenham striker Harry Kane to stay at Spurs despite recent comments made by Antonio Conte.

Kane came through the Tottenham academy and is now one of the club's best players, finishing last season as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals, managing seven strikes in his last two games.

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

Ferdinand, who spent six years at White Hart Lane, believes the England forward can win trophies with the Lilywhites, telling talkSPORT“Harry is definitely Tottenham through and through.


“I don’t see him going anywhere, I think he’ll be at Tottenham for another couple of years at least. Of course he wants to win things, every player does in his career, but he’s at a place where he believes he can do that.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

“They have the right manager in place and they are very competitive in that top four. Last season they finished second in the league and I think the squad is improving all the time.”

Chelsea manager Conte revealed his admiration for Kane after claiming the 24-year-old is one of the best strikers around, saying: "If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. But, if you go to buy Kane now, it would be at least £100m."

After loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester and Norwich, Kane emerged as Tottenham's first choice during Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge of the club, scoring 31 goals in 51 appearances during the 2014/15 campaign.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters