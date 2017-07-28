Les Ferdinand Backs Harry Kane to Stay at Tottenham After Antonio Conte's Praise of England Striker

Les Ferdinand expects Tottenham striker Harry Kane to stay at Spurs despite recent comments made by Antonio Conte.

Kane came through the Tottenham academy and is now one of the club's best players, finishing last season as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals, managing seven strikes in his last two games.

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

Ferdinand, who spent six years at White Hart Lane, believes the England forward can win trophies with the Lilywhites, telling talkSPORT: “Harry is definitely Tottenham through and through.





“I don’t see him going anywhere, I think he’ll be at Tottenham for another couple of years at least. Of course he wants to win things, every player does in his career, but he’s at a place where he believes he can do that.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

“They have the right manager in place and they are very competitive in that top four. Last season they finished second in the league and I think the squad is improving all the time.”

Chelsea manager Conte revealed his admiration for Kane after claiming the 24-year-old is one of the best strikers around, saying: "If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. But, if you go to buy Kane now, it would be at least £100m."

After loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester and Norwich, Kane emerged as Tottenham's first choice during Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge of the club, scoring 31 goals in 51 appearances during the 2014/15 campaign.