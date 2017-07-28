Liverpool Prepare One Final Push for Naby Keita Before Turning Attentions Elsewhere

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make one final push for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the Reds believed to be preparing a bid in excess of £70m.

Jurgen Klopp has spent all summer hunting for Keita. After a brilliant season with Bundesliga runners-up Leipzig, the Guinean has attracted huge interest from Anfield, and is keen on making the switch himself.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

However, Leipzig have been stubborn in their resolve. Liverpool have continually placed huge bids in an effort to prise the 22-year-old from his current team to no avail; and despite Keita's desire to move, he has been refusing to force through a transfer out of respect for his current employers.

However, according to the Mirror, that could all soon change. Leipzig manager Ralph Hassenhutl claimed that Keita has been persuaded to move thanks to "a whole village in Guinea", and as a result, he is determined to leave the German club.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

This will be music to Jurgen Klopp's ears, who is growing tired of attempting to sign Keita. The German is ready for one last push before admitting defeat and turning his attention to Schalke's Leon Goretzka.





The Mirror are claiming that Liverpool will bid in excess of £70m for one final effort before giving up.

Liverpool are also doing their best to keep hold of Phillipe Coutinho, with Barcelona ready to spend big on the Brazilian. The Spanish giants have been long term admirers of the playmaker, but Klopp has reportedly had a chat with Coutinho, and promised him that he will play an integral role in Merseyside next season - and Liverpool's main man is believed to be happy to stay.