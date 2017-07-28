Newcastle Announce Loan Signing of Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Mikel Merino

Newcastle have signed Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mikel Merino on loan for the 2017-18 season.

Merino is the fifth player to join the Magpies ahead of their first season back in the Premier League, with Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo all transferring earlier in the summer.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The 21-year-old struggled for appearances last season as Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga, playing nine games in all competitions.





He will compete with the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Mohamed Diame for a first-team spot after Newcastle won the Championship last season.





Merino told Newcastle's website: "It feels good and I'm very happy to be here, to be part of this club. I'm looking forward to touching the ball, meeting my new team-mates and starting to play football.

"I know it's a great club and a really nice city. I had different options but I think this is the right place for me to play."

Manager Rafa Benítez added: "Mikel is a midfielder with talent, an under-21 international for Spain. He's a good size, has quality on the ball and he's very, very focused and professional. Hopefully he's the kind of player we can improve a lot - he certainly has the mentality to get better and better.

“He comes from a top side in Dortmund and although he did not play too much last season, he was signed as a young, talented player and to be signed by a club like that shows that he has something good. He has to show what he has, and hopefully he can enjoy playing here for a long time."