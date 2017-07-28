Soccer

Online Fundraiser Raises Almost £4,000 to Support Jailed Liverpool Fans After Stadium Brawl

90Min
an hour ago

Almost £4,000 has been raised for the five Liverpool fans jailed for causing a brawl to break out at Old Trafford during the Europa League tie between the Reds and Manchester United in March 2016.

The game itself ended 1-1, with the Merseyside outfit proceeding through to the Europa League quarter finals with a 3-1 aggregate victory as a result - but a few Liverpool fans took their celebrations a bit too far.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOL

Quietly sat with the United supporters for the game, the 85th minute saw five Liverpool fans - Patrick Cowhig, Carl Irvine, Joe McDonald, Ian Mullin and Sonny Parr - begin to chant 'provocatively' as they released a banner in an attempt to anger the home fans.

This sparked a brawl. Despite stewards having to create a blockade around the Liverpool fans, United supporters still managed to jump between the guarding, striking the Liverpudlians.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

But according to the Liverpool Echo, a fundraising page online created to financially help the families of the men that have now been jailed, has raised £4,000. 


“Need no introduction to who this is in aid of. All money raised will go to the families and lads to help where it can,” reads the website.

Each defendant received a prison sentence as well as at least a six year ban from football matches - the worst off being Cowhig, 27, who  got ‘swept up in the moment’ and accepted his behaviour was ‘disgraceful and unacceptable’. He received a 12 week sentence and an eight year ban.

Four United fans were also jailed for retaliating.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters