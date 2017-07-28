Soccer

Pep Guardiola Hints at Longer Manchester City Stay But Admits His Future Depends on Trophies

90Min
38 minutes ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted he could extend his stay at the Premier League club, but admits he needs to win trophies in order to do so.

Guardiola is seen as one of the world's best managers, having had success during spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but finished his first season in English football without a trophy as City finished third in the Premier League.

RINGO CHIU/GettyImages

After a summer of heavy recruitment which has seen City sign full-backs Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy, goalkeeper Ederson and winger Bernardo Silva, City are expected to improve upon last season's performance and Guardiola says he will stay at the Etihad for "as long as possible".

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I will try to remain as long as possible to help, to help City keep moving forward and stay high.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I think the club has to work and listen to the manager in the right moment, but also take their own decisions in the future. Nobody knows what will happen. For all the managers in the world it depends on the results."

Regarding new signings, the 46-year-old added: "They are really good players. Good enough that it doesn't matter who the manager will be. For Manchester City that is the most important thing.


"The new players have come in and we know the kind of energy they have to give us a really good chance to fight for the titles. We were not good enough and we haven't changed for the short period.

"All the players' averages are so, so young, so for the next five, six or seven years they will be here. And as soon as possible we want to be involved in the title."

