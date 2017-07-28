PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez 'Sick' Ahead of Return to Arsenal Training as Future Remains Unclear

Alexis Sanchez's future remains unclear, after the Arsenal forward posted a selfie claiming to be 'sick' just two days ahead of a return to pre-season training.

Since joining Arsenal, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's finest forwards and his form last season, in which he scored 24 Premier League goals, has seen him linked with moves away from the Emirates - with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City both heavily linked.

Sanchez's apparent stalling on signing a new deal, coupled with comments to the Chilean press earlier this month have stoked further speculation about his immediate future.

As of yet no move has materialised, with Arsene Wenger insistent his star player will not be sold. The Gunners boss also claimed earlier in the week that he expected Sanchez, who had enjoyed a prolonged holiday due to international commitments to return to training at the weekend.

“Alexis and Mustafi, their first training session will be on Sunday, the day we play against Sevilla [in the Emirates Cup],” Arsene Wenger told Arsenal Player, as quoted by the Telegraph.

Enfermo 😢🌡💉🤒🤧 sick 🤒🤒🤒🤒🤒 A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

However, it appears the thought of returning to Arsenal training seems to have made Sanchez feel slightly under the weather.

The forward uploaded a picture to his Instagram with the caption 'sick', alongside one of his adorable pooches, and the timing of the update has confounded a few Gunners supporters ahead of the upcoming season.

With a transfer not close to completion and no new contract agreed, Sanchez could be playing alongside Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette next season as Arsenal look to mount a Premier League title bid.

Ah Alexis, we've all been there pic.twitter.com/lt7mSOQAZ3 — Mac (@Tweetgood_Mac) July 28, 2017

Wenger has remained adamant Sanchez will not be sold, despite the ex-Udinese forward entering the final 12 months of his contract and looking set to leave at some stage in the near future.