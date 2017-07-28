Soccer

PHOTO: Czech Side Viktoria Plzen Reveal New Novelty Giant Beer Can Dugouts at Home Ground

90Min
an hour ago

Czech club Viktoria Plzen have revealed new beer can-shaped dugouts at their Doosan Arena.

As a result of their partnership with nearby brewery Gambrinus, 14-seat shelters have been built and offer players and staff warmed leather seats.

"These are quite unique and I dare to say there is no other club with them," general manager Adolf Sadek said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Two tonnes of metal and 300 square metres of aluminium were required to make the benches, having taken four weeks to produce and will be in action at the beginning of the 2017-18 season when Plzen take on Dukla Prague on Saturday.

Plzen finished second in the Czech First League last season, qualifying for the third round of Champions League qualifying.

