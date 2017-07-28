PSG New Boy Dani Alves Slams Media Claims That He Is Helping French Giants to Broker Neymar Deal

Dani Alves has slammed media reports that have claimed he is helping to sway Neymar into leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian superstar's future at the Nou Camp has been the talk of the town over the past week as rumours continue to circulate over a potential world-record £196m transfer to the Parc de Princes.

El Transistor's official Twitter account alleged that Alves' camp keep suggesting that Neymar is ready to trade Spain for France, while talking to Lionel Messi's representatives leads to claims that the 25-year-old wants to stay in Catalunya - comments that Alves disputed on his own social media account.

Mentira, no tengo que convencer a nadie de nada... cuando hablo con el, hablo de todo menos de fútbol. "Soy feliz si el lo es" https://t.co/jdSdz6bxXg — Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) July 27, 2017

Offering his riposte to the accusations, Alves stated: "Lies. I do not have to convince anyone of anything. When I talk to him [Neymar], I talk about anything but football. I am happy if he is."

Alves used to play alongside compatriot Neymar at Barcelona before he departed for Serie A to join Juventus on a free last summer.

After just 12 months in Turin, however, he opted to leave and join PSG - a move which has led to the press speculating that the full-back is chatting Neymar up over the possibility of joining him in Ligue 1 before the window slams shut in September.

Confusion has reigned over where the forward's future lies beyond this summer, with conflicting reports suggesting that Neymar may or may not complete a big-money move to PSG.

Gossip columns have gone back and forth over what the outcome of this particular saga will be.

Comments from within Barcelona's senior camp have alleged that Neymar has been talked into staying by the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, while other media outlets have claimed that talks between PSG vice-president Vadim Vasilyev and Barca representatives have already taken place.

If Neymar does complete a switch to PSG, it would blow the current world-record transfer fee - held by Paul Pogba and Manchester United to the tune of £89m - out of the water by an astronomical £107m.

