QPR to Host Charity Match for Grenfell Community Featuring Celebrities & Former Players

Queens Park Rangers will host a charity football match on September 2 in support of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

Celebrities including Olly Murs, Ben Shephard and Tinie Tempah will line up alongside players past and present (such as Alan Shearer, David Seaman and Peter Crouch) in the game at Loftus Road, designed to give something back to the local community.

Shirlaine Forrest/GettyImages

QPR Chairman Tony Fernandes has said “this game isn’t about QPR, this game is about our community, and it’s a vehicle to bring people together, to give us all an opportunity to show solidarity", as written in The Telegraph.

“It will take years, and in some cases a lifetime, for our community to recover from this. We hope this match, this event, this demonstration of support, will help in some small way to show that all those who have been affected are not alone. We all stand together.”

My mate Marcus Mumford is helping organise a #Game4Grenfell Sept 2nd at Loftus Road, get your tickets https://t.co/TKG97S6ayE good things 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/t8ufdAJW1p — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 28, 2017

Marcus Mumford, alongside Les Ferdinand, has been a major figure in getting the event together, and it had already been publicised by major figures across the sport.

Charity football matches are often held to great success, with the biennial Soccer Aid event raising over £20m for UNICEF since it was first held in 2006.

As well as raising money for those affected and the wider community, the 'Game4Grenfell' will also give out 2,000 complimentary tickets to those directly affected by the fire. For everyone else, tickets are now on sale for what promises to be a special day for all involved.