Reports Claim Juventus Put £107m Price Tag on Star Forward to Ward Off Man Utd & Barcelona Interest

Manchester United and Barcelona will have to pay £107m if they want to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international is seen as one of Europe's finest young players, scoring 11 goals and adding seven assists in 31 Serie A appearances last season as Juventus won Italy's top division and also helped his side reach the Champions League final.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Italian publication La Repubblica believe Juventus will accept an offer of £107m for the former Palermo forward, despite being keen to keep the 23-year-old at the club.

However, Dybala has recently confirmed he is happy at Juventus and is not seeking a move away from the Serie A champions, despite interest from United and Barcelona.

"I’m happy here, I’m fine and over these days I’ll be training as hard as I can to have a great season," he said, as quoted by Metro.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

United had been on the lookout for the new striker but the Red Devils ultimately spent £75m on Belgium international Romelu Lukaku.

Barcelona could move for Dybala should Brazil international Neymar leave for French giants Paris-Saint Germain, with the former Santos man reportedly unhappy at the Nou Camp and eager to move away from Catalonia.

Juventus recently replaced the departed Dani Alves with Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio, while Federico Bernardeschi has also been purchased from Fiorentina to add to the club's attacking roster.

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015, making 94 appearances in all competitions and scoring 42 goals.