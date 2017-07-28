Top Spanish Journalist Claims Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho Move Depends on Neymar

The transfer of Liverpool's Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona will only go ahead if the Spanish giants can sell Neymar, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

With the uncertainty surrounding Neymar's future at the club showing no signs of disappearing, it is believed that the Catalan side have tabled a bid for Liverpool's playmaker worth around £72m.

Despite this, manager Jurgen Klopp has restated his desire to keep his prized asset and the former Inter player is expected to feature against Watford in the Merseyside team's first game of the season on 12th August.

FCB contacted Mbappe and has an agreement with Coutinho's agent. But Liverpool determined not to sell. FCB need Neymar's money for any 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uWMj0UwrDg — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 28, 2017

Reports on Neymar's possible move to PSG escalated after Spanish news outlet Don Balon reported that the Brazilian was 'fed up of being in Messi's shadow' and believed that winning the Ballon D'or would only be possible with a move away from the Nou Camp.

However, it has become clear that unless a move away from Catalonia is sanctioned for the former Santos star, a move for Coutinho would not be possible.

Neymar angrily walks off Barcelona training in Miami. Footage on @SkySportsNews #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) July 28, 2017

"The offer Barca took to Liverpool for Coutinho (€80m) is something they cannot pay if in an unexpected twist Neymar decides to stay,” tweeted Balague. “Everything Barca are doing now smells of desperation."

The 2016/17 season was the Liverpool's number 10's best at Anfield, netting 13 times in 31 Premier League appearances and providing seven others.

Image by Freddie Carty

Even if the Reds received a testing offer for the playmaker, it is believed that Klopp will not budge due to both the lack of depth in the Liverpool squad and aspirations for his first taste of silverware since joining as manager in 2015.