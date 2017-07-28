Soccer

VIDEO: Neymar Seen Storming Out of Barcelona Training After Heated Argument With Teammate

90Min
an hour ago

Barcelona superstar Neymar sensationally stormed out of training after a clash with new team-mate Nelson Semedo, suggesting that tensions are running high as the Brazilian weighs up the heavy decision of whether to leave the club and join Paris Saint-Germain.

A training ground video obtained by the Daily Mail and quickly widely shared on social media shows Neymar reacting badly to a challenge and squaring up to the Portuguese right-back.

Veteran defender Javier Mascherano quickly pulled Semedo away, but a clearly frustrated Neymar then had to be held back by Sergio Busquets as he continued aggressively gesturing at Semedo, who had retreated out of shot.

As the camera panned away and then back to Neymar, the 25-year-old was seen removing his bib, throwing it to the ground, and kicking a nearby ball in anger as he walked off the training field.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Neymar is thought to be on the verge of joining PSG in a €222m deal. It is believed he is keen to escape Lionel Messi's shadow after four seasons at Camp Nou, with the player allegedly less then pleased with the Argentine's bumper contract after he was denied similar terms a year ago.

Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo claimed on Thursday that he had been informed by Barcelona that Neymar will not be returning to Spain with the squad upon the conclusion of existing summer commitments.

Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted to the New York Times this week that while the club is desperate to keep him, Neymar's decision is entirely in his own hands.

"You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide. But as far as Barcelona, we want him, and we need him. Because if we want to win, we need the best players possible," he said.

