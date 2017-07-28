Soccer

Zinedine Zidane Comments Give Man Utd Glimmer of Hope in Gareth Bale Chase

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United have been given a fresh boost in their long-term pursuit of Gareth Bale. United have been chasing Bale since 2013, when a £100m bid failed with the Welshman joining Real Madrid instead. 

The Mirror report that Jose Mourinho is after a wide attacker before the transfer window closes at the end of August, with Bale a dream target. 


Real's head coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that 'anything can happen'  before deadline day.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The transfer speculation over Bale has been heightened by Real's pursuit of the Monaco star Kylian Mbappe. Should Los Blancos land Mbappe then it could see one of their current front three: Bale, Karim Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo, leave. 


Bale is seen as the likeliest of the trio to leave, having lost his place in Real's starting line-up last season to Isco, as injury affected his campaign. 


Bale has scored 67 goals in 150 appearances in 4 seasons at the Bernabeu. Bale has won the Champions League three times, scoring in the 2014 victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid. In the same season, he famously scored a wonderful winning goal in the Copa Del Rey Final against Barcelona. 

Zidane said: "I hope they all stay for this season. I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here now to stay, but anything can happen right up until August 31." 

It would be quite a story if Manchester United could lure Bale back to the Premier League and it is one that will develop for the rest of the summer transfer window. 

