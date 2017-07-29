AC Milan Boss 'Feels a Lot of Responsibility' Towards Colossal Summer Spending Spree

AC Milan's summer spending spree has seen £160m spent on a squad revamp to bring the club back up to the heights of where it belongs. 10 new players have entered Milan's ranks to clearly indicate the club's intentions this season.

Transfer rumours continue to circulate over more additions to the Italian side, with the likes of Torino striker Andrea Belotti, Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang potentially wearing Red and Black for the 2017/18 season.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The amount of money spent on players has led Milan boss Vincenzo Montella to speak to Corriere dello Sport expressing that he feels “a lot of responsibility, but also very motivated” with the club's overhaul.

“A squad has been built to reach certain objectives. Naturally, it’ll take some time to adapt with 10 new players, even more so for those who come in from abroad.

“We have chosen players who are ready to go and can give a great deal, who are top players for our level and for Italian football."

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Spending £160m puts immense pressure on Montella, but he insists they are not targeting the Scudetto straight away. AC Milan didn't secure Champions League football last season, missing out on the top four places in Calcio A, and this is what Montella admits he wants to strive for this season.

“If we were to miss out on that target, it would certainly be a very damaging blow both economically and in terms of image. However, there is a great deal of competition in Italy and there are teams who, even if they haven’t had our summer transfer strategy, are still slightly ahead of us in terms of planning.

“I expect to go all the way in Europe, not to underestimate the competition and to help prepare for the future by getting the players accustomed to midweek games. It’s preparation for the Champions League, which is our real objective.”

AC Milan's summer transition looks to be effective so far with a 4-0 victory against Bayern Munich where all four goals scored by new signings. However, the long and demanding season ahead with Europa League football will determine the capabilities of Montella's new squad.