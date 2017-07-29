Agent of Wantaway Arsenal Man Confirms Deportivo Offer Ahead of Expected Departure

Lucas Perez's nightmare spell at Arsenal may soon be at an end after his agent confirmed Deportivo La Coruna want to re-sign him.

The striker's switch to the Premier League 12 months ago has failed to live up to expectations, and his unhappiness over a lack of game time has led Perez to express a desire to leave.

The Spanish forward is wanted back by his former club and, speaking to BBC Sport about his client, football agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle confirmed that the La Liga side had tabled a bid to bring him back to his homeland.

He said: “Arsenal know we want to go, that there are no opportunities here. Deportivo made an offer a week ago – it is a permanent deal and worth more than Nolito’s move to Sevilla.

“Of course [he was told he would play more]. Lucas signed for Arsenal and was the happiest person in the world and with all of his dreams to fulfil.

“Every time he played he did well, but after every time he got fewer and fewer opportunities.”

Perez had been appeared to be on the cusp of completing a move to Merseyside with Everton, but opted to join Arsenal at the last minute after they offered £17m for the 28-year-old.

Despite heading to the Emirates instead of Goodison Park, though, Perez has had to play third fiddle to Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud as the club's main striker.

The return to full fitness of injury-plagued forward Danny Welbeck, plus Perez's own injury issues, restricted him to just 22 appearances in all competitions and saw him net just eight goals.

Only 10 of those appearances came from the start - seven of which came from the off in the EFL and FA Cup runs the Gunners enjoyed last term - and the writing was seemingly on the wall when the former PAOK Salonika ace failed to even make the bench for Arsenal's last five league games of 2016/17.

Perez was also stripped of the number nine jersey this summer, with his shirt number handed to new signing Alexandre Lacazette - a decision which left him feeling angry and upset - and helped precede his desire to leave north London.

