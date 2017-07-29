Soccer

Agent of Wantaway Arsenal Man Confirms Deportivo Offer Ahead of Expected Departure

90Min
an hour ago

Lucas Perez's nightmare spell at Arsenal may soon be at an end after his agent confirmed Deportivo La Coruna want to re-sign him.

The striker's switch to the Premier League 12 months ago has failed to live up to expectations, and his unhappiness over a lack of game time has led Perez to express a desire to leave.

The Spanish forward is wanted back by his former club and, speaking to BBC Sport about his client, football agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle confirmed that the La Liga side had tabled a bid to bring him back to his homeland.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

He said: “Arsenal know we want to go, that there are no opportunities here. Deportivo made an offer a week ago – it is a permanent deal and worth more than Nolito’s move to Sevilla.

“Of course [he was told he would play more]. Lucas signed for Arsenal and was the happiest person in the world and with all of his dreams to fulfil.

“Every time he played he did well, but after every time he got fewer and fewer opportunities.”

Perez had been appeared to be on the cusp of completing a move to Merseyside with Everton, but opted to join Arsenal at the last minute after they offered £17m for the 28-year-old.

Despite heading to the Emirates instead of Goodison Park, though, Perez has had to play third fiddle to Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud as the club's main striker.

The return to full fitness of injury-plagued forward Danny Welbeck, plus Perez's own injury issues, restricted him to just 22 appearances in all competitions and saw him net just eight goals.

Only 10 of those appearances came from the start - seven of which came from the off in the EFL and FA Cup runs the Gunners enjoyed last term - and the writing was seemingly on the wall when the former PAOK Salonika ace failed to even make the bench for Arsenal's last five league games of 2016/17.

Perez was also stripped of the number nine jersey this summer, with his shirt number handed to new signing Alexandre Lacazette - a decision which left him feeling angry and upset - and helped precede his desire to leave north London.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters