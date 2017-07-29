Soccer

Angel Di Maria Headlines Trio of PSG Players to Be Used as Makeweight for Neymar Transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be prepared to offer Barcelona a trio of superstars in any deal that would bring Neymar to the Parc Des Princes this summer in order to avoid such an incredible financial cost for the Ligue 1 club.

The outrageous €222m release clause in Neymar's contract is costly enough for PSG, but if the club were to trigger that fee, they would also be met by an extra €70m charge in services taxes, taking their spending to just shy of €300m - before signing on fees, bonuses or wages.

Understandably, that is something the former Ligue 1 champions would want to avoid - despite being extremely rich. As a result, AS are reporting that PSG are willing to offer three players as part of the deal that would take Neymar into France.

The first of which is Angel Di Maria. When the Argentinian made his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United, a clause was inserted into the deal that he could not join Barcelona for a period of time - that has now expired.

The other two players come in the form of Blaise Matuidi (a high profile target for Juventus) and Lucas Moura, a close friend of Neymar's. This deal, despite including some of the club's best players, would likely include money on top of that as well.

Though this transfer saga has now been going for quite some time, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is still unwilling to discuss it with PSG directors and the club have been instructed not to negotiate with PSG even though there is every chance of the Parisians activating the 25-year-old's buyout clause.

