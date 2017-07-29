Soccer

Arsenal Add Czech Wonderkid Jakub Jankto to Summer Shortlist According to Star's Agent

With Sead Kolašinac and Alexandre Lacazette the only new faces at the Emirates so far this summer, manager Arsène Wenger is believed to have identified 21-year-old Jakub Jankto as a potential third new recruit - according to the player's agent at least.

The Udinese midfielder has come off the back of an outstanding season in the Serie A, earning four senior Czech Republic national team call ups along the way. 


Known for his incredible left foot, Jankto's agent Beppe Riso told Sportitalia, via Goal,  that Arsenal, Juventus and Internazionale are all monitoring his 21-year-old client.

"Arsenal like him, he’s a lover of English football, and he’s also liked by Juve, Inter and other teams," confirmed agent Beppe Riso. "Do I see him more in the Premier League than other leagues? Yes.


"Still, he’s young, he’s 21 years old, he must be calm and he’s only thinking about Udinese."

Jankto featured in 29 Serie A games last season, notching an impressive five goals and four assists. With the capability of also playing on the left-hand side of midfield, the 21-year-old's versatility will make him a very attractive option for Wenger.

Regardless of if Jankto stays at the Stadio Friuli next season or not, he is without a doubt one to keep your eye on in the future. 

Earning a reputation for himself in a side that is stuck in the bottom half of the Serie A table is the perfect way to earn a move to a bigger club in the near future.

