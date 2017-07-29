Arsenal Offered Ex-Chelsea Star for €30m as Arsene Wenger Seeks Wing Backs for New System

Juventus have told slapped a €30m price tag ex-Chelsea man Juan Cuadrado this summer, despite only making the signing of the Colombian permanent in May, according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal among others have been linked with Cuadrado, as Arsene Wenger's pursuit of a new right wing-backs hots up.

Wenger has seemingly confirmed that his side will continue to play a 3-4-3 system that proved effective at the back end of the 2016/17 system, and is apparently looking to find targets that fit the formation.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to add Cuadrado, who is naturally a winger but has been used as a wing back for Juventus, particularly with fringe wide players Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy expected to be departing the Emirates.

Furthermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too has an uncertain future with the Gunners, as he is yet to sign an extension on his contract despite being in the final year of his current deal, while Liverpool and Chelsea circle.

Cuadrado could be an excellent solution for Wenger's wing-back issue, with the Colombian playing a key role in Juventus' title winning season and Champions League final run.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

However, with Cuadrado having only signed for Juventus in May for £17.3m, Arsenal may have to pay over the odds for a player who's past his prime, being 29-years-old.

Arsene Wenger has been showing signs of intent in the transfer market this summer, signing Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee of £46.5m, and he will no doubt look to strengthen his squad further ahead of the new season.

The Gunners will also likely be looking to offload some of their dead weight, and secure the futures of key men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.