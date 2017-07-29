Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann Reportedly on List of Candidates to Replace Barcelona's Neymar

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has appeared on a list of candidates to replace Neymar should the Brazilian decide to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to Spanish reports, despite the striker signing a brand new deal with his current club at the beginning of summer.

Neymar has been hotly tipped to depart the Nou Camp this summer, with PSG supposedly willing to spend €222m in order to take the 25-year-old to Ligue 1; and with his departure, the Blaugrana would receive an outrageous cash injection along with their need for a new starting forward.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Spanish news outlet Marca has claimed that Atletico's Griezmann is a potential candidate for the former La Liga champions. The club are said to feel that he would be a cheaper option to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Juventus' Paulo Dybala - despite having a €100m release clause in his contract that would almost certainly have to be paid.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Barcelona's pursuit of Dybala or Coutinho could result in the club paying well over the odds for either player due to their lack of buy-out clause - something that is obligatory amongst Spanish clubs.

Signing Griezmann would prove costly to Atletico as well - a strong competitor against Barca. The Madrid based club have been handed a transfer embargo by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning they cannot sign anyone until 2018.

If Griezmann were to depart, the Frenchman would leave a huge gap in the team that couldn't be filled until January. That was the reason behind the 26-year-old renewing his contract at Atletico at the beginning of summer.

However, if Barcelona were to trigger his release clause, who knows what could happen?