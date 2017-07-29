Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann Reportedly on List of Candidates to Replace Barcelona's Neymar
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has appeared on a list of candidates to replace Neymar should the Brazilian decide to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to Spanish reports, despite the striker signing a brand new deal with his current club at the beginning of summer.
Neymar has been hotly tipped to depart the Nou Camp this summer, with PSG supposedly willing to spend €222m in order to take the 25-year-old to Ligue 1; and with his departure, the Blaugrana would receive an outrageous cash injection along with their need for a new starting forward.
Spanish news outlet Marca has claimed that Atletico's Griezmann is a potential candidate for the former La Liga champions. The club are said to feel that he would be a cheaper option to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Juventus' Paulo Dybala - despite having a €100m release clause in his contract that would almost certainly have to be paid.
Barcelona's pursuit of Dybala or Coutinho could result in the club paying well over the odds for either player due to their lack of buy-out clause - something that is obligatory amongst Spanish clubs.
Signing Griezmann would prove costly to Atletico as well - a strong competitor against Barca. The Madrid based club have been handed a transfer embargo by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning they cannot sign anyone until 2018.
If Griezmann were to depart, the Frenchman would leave a huge gap in the team that couldn't be filled until January. That was the reason behind the 26-year-old renewing his contract at Atletico at the beginning of summer.
However, if Barcelona were to trigger his release clause, who knows what could happen?