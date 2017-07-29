These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The historic El Clasico matchup between long-time rivals, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, is coming to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 29.

Always an exciting atmosphere when these two teams clash, U.S. fans are in for a serious treat. Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, however, will not play in Saturday's game.

Real Madrid narrowly edged out Lionel Messi and Barcelona for a first place finish in La Liga last year. Real Madrid also won the UEFA Champions League.

The transfer window remains open, and both teams could be active in the coming weeks. Real Madrid has been linked to Kylian Mbappe, and Barcelona might sell Neymar if the Brazilian star wants a move to PSG.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN