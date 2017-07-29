Barcelona Stars Back Neymar Amid Transfer Speculation & Insist Club Don't Want to Sell Him

Central to the largest transfer saga this summer is Barcelona forward Neymar.

Reports have been linking the Brazilian superstar with a move to Paris Saint-Germain for a release clause activating, world record fee - after the player has reportedly become unsettled with life in La Liga.

This speculation was only fuelled further earlier this week when a video emerged during a Barcelona training session, which appeared to show Neymar squaring up to new teammate Nelson Semedo, after the two clashed during a match.

🔊 Suárez: "We want as many team-mates as possible to stay at Barça. He's one of the best players in the world" #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/pXjpIEFVC2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2017

Neymar was then seen storming out of the training session, with many believing this could prove the final nail the the coffin for his career at Barcelona.

However, in an interview with the club on Twitter, a number of first team players have come out in support of Neymar and have insisted that he is a huge part of their team.

Fellow forward Luis Suarez said: "We want as many team-mates as possible to stay at Barça. He's one of the best players in the world."

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique only complicated proceedings last week, when he posted a picture on his social media accounts of the two with the caption “se queda”, which translates as “he stays”.





When questioned about whether he had inside confirmation, he cleared things up and by saying: "My Instagram post was a gut thing. I want Neymar Jr to stay."

Mascherano: "The feeling is that Neymar will stay because he's so important to us all on a footballing and personal level" #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/nFB9kO4cIt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 25, 2017

Another Barca defender in Javier Mascherano also heaped praise on Neymar and outlined why he is so crucial to the team.

"The feeling is that Neymar will stay because he's so important to us all on a footballing and personal level," the former Liverpool man said.

Finally, club legend Andreas Iniesta added: "Neymar Jr is one of the best players and my team always wants the best. He's done a lot for us."

🔊 Iniesta: "Neymar Jr is one of the best players and my team always wants the best. He's done a lot for us" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/rLz0yfvxWP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2017

The saga is far from over. However, it is clear Barcelona don't want to sell the 25-year-old, and that his teammates think very highly of the Brazilian.

It now seems to be up to Neymar as to whether he wishes to leave the club or if he is in fact happy to stay.