Chelsea Boss Explains Why His Energetic Touchline Antics May Be a Thing of the Past Next Season

26 minutes ago

Antonio Conte has revealed the extraordinary physical demands he places on his body due to his enthusiastic Chelsea touchline antics.

The Italian has remarkably claimed that he loses between two and three kilograms every matchday as he kicks every pass, disputes every decision and celebrates wildly with fans behind his dugout.

In an interview published by the Daily Mirror, Conte admitted that he would be trying to curb his enthusiasm during the 2017/18 season as he attempts to get to grips with remaining calm on the sidelines.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said: “I finish the game and I’m destroyed! I think I lose 2-3 kilos during the game. For sure in the future my strength will be less and then maybe I will try to keep myself calm and more seated.”

Conte has become known for his overexuberant demeanour throughout the 90 minutes of each match, and is now something of a cult hero on social media for his outlandish celebrations.

The 47-year-old puts his personality down to the character that was instilled in him during his playing days with Italian giants Juventus, and stated that his passion will always be something that keeps him alive.

He continued: “If you saw me as a footballer, when I played I always showed a great passion. You saw Antonio Conte during the game showing passion.

“The will to fight, to overcome difficulty with a run, with heart. When the technique doesn’t arrive at the best level, arrive with your heart, with head, with enthusiasm, with passion, with work.

“I think I transferred this to my coaching, but with more talent than I had as a player.”

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Conte has managed some of the biggest and brightest stars in the game since he became a manager, with the ex-Italy international taking charge of Chelsea, Juve, the Italian national team, Siena and Atalanta throughout his decade long time in the dugout.

He went on to add that today's - and past - footballers may have been more talented than him, but his success on and off the pitch proves that anyone who as much heart as him could become successful in their own right.

He stated: “My talent as a footballer was medium, but I had heart, a will to win, to work to overcome my limitations.


“I knew very well that it was going to be difficult for me to become a top player, but I always stayed a good level. To be captain and win a lot at Juventus, to play for 20 years, to play in the World Cup, European Cup, I think i had a good career, no?

“I was a good player. I tried to transfer all my passion in my work. During the game I try to stay together with my players in the positive and negative situations.

“For sure I know that in the future it will be very difficult to continue to have this, because to stay on the touchline and have this passion, you must have a lot of strength.”

