Chelsea Set to Table Stunning €70m Bid for Juventus Star & Could Use Nemanja Matic to Sweeten Deal

Chelsea are prepared to break the transfer record for a defender for the third time this transfer window, with a report from Italy claiming the Blues will table a €70m bid for Juventus' Alex Sandro.

Manchester City broke the record twice this summer with the signings of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, but Sandro's potential move (for around £63m) would eclipse both.

The Brazilian international enjoyed a fantastic season with the Bianconeri, establishing himself as one of the best left sided defenders or wing backs in world football, alongside his countryman and Real Madrid star Marcelo.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Chelsea have been linked with Sandro all summer and while reports were quiet for some time, now according to Calcio Mercato, Antonio Conte is prepared to spend big on the man who was signed for €25m from Porto two seasons ago.





Massimiliano Allegri's side are not keen to sell - particularly after already losing two of their back five in Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves - and have labelled the 26-year-old as 'untouchable'.

However, given the fact that Sandro is unlikely to sign a contract extension and has only two years left on his current deal, Juventus holders may cave into Chelsea's enormous offer, particularly if the Blues sweeten their deal with the option of first refusal on Nemanja Matic.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Matic is reported target for both Juventus and Manchester United, who are managed by his former mentor Jose Mourinho. The Blues would ideally see their midfielder not move to a domestic rival and could use his future as a lure to entice Juventus into parting with Sandro.





Should the Brazilian arrive at Stamford Bridge, it would be a crushing blow to current first choice left wing back Marcos Alonso, who would likely be demoted to the bench.

The Spaniard enjoyed a standout debut campaign in 2016/17, after arriving from Fiorentina, but may have to make way, as Conte looks to upgrade his squad ahead of a return to Champions League football.