Soccer

Chelsea Wonderkid Claims Conte is 'Good for Me' After Impressing in Pre-Season

90Min
an hour ago

Despite a general feeling of frustration surrounding the first team opportunities young players get at Chelsea, Marseille-born striker Jeremie Boga is thankful to Antonio Conte after being given the chance to play for the Blues in pre-season.


The 20-year-old impressed in the clubs fixture against Arsenal after coming on for the injured Pedro and was quick to praise his Italian manager for the opportunity, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Stade Rennais and Granada, according to Evening Standard reports.

"It is different, I feel more mature in my game and I am better within the team," Boga said following Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich. "I am more strong physically and I am better tactically as well, so I think I have grown a lot and I am very happy to be on pre-season with Chelsea.


"Even though last year was a difficult year for the team, I think I have learned a lot, especially because we had to defend and also technically I got better," he added. "Now in just the few weeks I have been on pre-season with Antonio Conte, I have been learning a lot tactically and he is good for me.

Yifan Ding/GettyImages

"Obviously I would not wish an injury like Pedro’s on any player but I have been getting a lot of minutes, more than I expected so I am very happy with that and I try to make the best out of all the minutes I get."

The Ivory Coast international is undoubtedly one of the most promising young players at Chelsea. With the competitiveness of trying to retain the Premier League title, however, first team opportunities are likely to be few and far between for the young forward.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters