Chelsea Wonderkid Claims Conte is 'Good for Me' After Impressing in Pre-Season

Despite a general feeling of frustration surrounding the first team opportunities young players get at Chelsea, Marseille-born striker Jeremie Boga is thankful to Antonio Conte after being given the chance to play for the Blues in pre-season.





The 20-year-old impressed in the clubs fixture against Arsenal after coming on for the injured Pedro and was quick to praise his Italian manager for the opportunity, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Stade Rennais and Granada, according to Evening Standard reports.

Three academy products I'm praying to see at Chelsea this season. Unreal talents. #CFC pic.twitter.com/UOwXTexGe3 — The Conte Way (@TheConteWay_) July 21, 2017

"It is different, I feel more mature in my game and I am better within the team," Boga said following Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich. "I am more strong physically and I am better tactically as well, so I think I have grown a lot and I am very happy to be on pre-season with Chelsea.





"Even though last year was a difficult year for the team, I think I have learned a lot, especially because we had to defend and also technically I got better," he added. "Now in just the few weeks I have been on pre-season with Antonio Conte, I have been learning a lot tactically and he is good for me.

Yifan Ding/GettyImages

"Obviously I would not wish an injury like Pedro’s on any player but I have been getting a lot of minutes, more than I expected so I am very happy with that and I try to make the best out of all the minutes I get."

The Ivory Coast international is undoubtedly one of the most promising young players at Chelsea. With the competitiveness of trying to retain the Premier League title, however, first team opportunities are likely to be few and far between for the young forward.