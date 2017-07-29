Galatasaray Line Up Marouane Fellaini Bid as Man Utd's New Midfielder Search Hints at Belgian's Exit

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly lining up a bid for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

While the Belgian played a regular role under manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford last season - and even signed a contract extension in January until 2018 - United are working on further transfer deals this summer and could decide to sell Fellaini in order to raise funds for new signings.





Among the potential signings are Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker and Chelsea's Nemanja Matic - the latter has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour with manager Antonio Conte.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

With his side heading back into the Champions League this season to join Europe's elite once again, Mourinho knows he needs more depth in his squad if they are to challenge for multiple titles.

Should United sell Fellaini, it would free up some space in the midfield for a new defensive-minded midfielder in the mould of Matic or Dedoncker.

According to Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Galatasaray ‘continue to work on the transfer’ for Fellaini, with the club's technical director Igor Tudor said to be the man working on the deal.

Hell... Welcome to Fellaini https://t.co/XXrIR73bvL — Jim aka GHTT (@lperiOfficial) July 29, 2017

Fellaini has spent four seasons at United after arriving in September 2013 for £27.5m under David Moyes. However, it now looks increasingly likely that his time at Trafford could be up.