Gylfi Sigurdsson Transfer Saga Takes Another Drastic Turn After Agreement With Club

Another twist in the Gylfi Sigurdsson transfer saga has unravelled as the Icelandic midfielder is left out of the Swansea side to face Birmingham in their pre-season friendly at St Andrew's.

The Swans have reportedly turned down two bids from Everton, worth £40m and £45m respectively, and after the midfielder refused to travel with the squad on their pre-season tour of America, it looked all but certain that the playmaker would be on his way out of the Liberty Stadium this summer.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

After rejoining the side on their return to Swansea, many were led to believe that he's much more likely to stay, with the Everton board unwilling to pay the full £50m that Swansea have asked for.

But now, an official statement on the club's website has caused another dramatic turn as he's left out of their squad to face Birmingham:

TEAM NEWS! 📋



Here’s how we will line up against @BCFC this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/uqckNL99Zb — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 29, 2017

"Gylfi Sigurdsson, however, will not feature as it was agreed between the club and player that he would sit this game out due to the current transfer speculation surrounding him," the statement reads.

Reports claim that the 27-year-old is refusing to play until a deal is agreed between Swansea and Everton; Sigurdsson is believed to be wanting to be given permission to speak to the Merseyside outfit as he feels a sufficient bid has already arrived for him.

However, the Swansea owners seem to remain firm in their stance, and claim that Gylfi is not fit enough to play the match because he missed the double sessions undergone in America.

Whether Sigurdsson stays or not is still to be seen, but with the Premier League kicking off in two weeks, both teams will want a conclusion soon.