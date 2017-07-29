Inter Milan Say Man Utd's Pursuit of Ivan Perisic Is Over After Not Following Up on Interest

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti confirmed that there has been no contact from Manchester United for coveted winger, Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian winger has been regularly linked with a mega-money move to Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho desperate to bolster his squad in wide areas.

The Red Devils were said to be challenging Inter's £44m valuation and now, according to the Mirror, Spalletti has said the move will not come to fruition as there has been no further contact.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"Until now, there hasn't been any important contact," the Nerazzurri boss said.

"There was something you already know about at the beginning of the window [but] there was no follow-up and so, for me, the topic is over.

"It's true as time goes by, it becomes more and more difficult to replace him with another player.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"I will strongly oppose the sale of Perisic if an offer comes."

Perisic was thought of as the ideal man for United, with the 28-year-old managing 11 goals and nine assists in Serie A last season from the left wing.

Missing out on the Croatian international will come as something of a blow, however, United fans may remain positive as Anthony Martial could be afforded more game time.

Gene Sweeney Jr./GettyImages

But United will certainly pursue other targets with Gareth Bale and RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg two linked with Old Trafford.

If they pull off the former, they would certainly be the favourites for the Premier League title.