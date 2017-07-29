Soccer

Inter Milan Say Man Utd's Pursuit of Ivan Perisic Is Over After Not Following Up on Interest

90Min
an hour ago

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti confirmed that there has been no contact from Manchester United for coveted winger, Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian winger has been regularly linked with a mega-money move to Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho desperate to bolster his squad in wide areas.

The Red Devils were said to be challenging Inter's £44m valuation and now, according to the  Mirror, Spalletti has said the move will not come to fruition as there has been no further contact.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"Until now, there hasn't been any important contact," the Nerazzurri boss said.

"There was something you already know about at the beginning of the window [but] there was no follow-up and so, for me, the topic is over.

"It's true as time goes by, it becomes more and more difficult to replace him with another player.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"I will strongly oppose the sale of Perisic if an offer comes."

Perisic was thought of as the ideal man for United, with the 28-year-old managing 11 goals and nine assists in Serie A last season from the left wing.

Missing out on the Croatian international will come as something of a blow, however, United fans may remain positive as Anthony Martial could be afforded more game time.

Gene Sweeney Jr./GettyImages

But United will certainly pursue other targets with Gareth Bale and RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg two linked with Old Trafford.

If they pull off the former, they would certainly be the favourites for the Premier League title.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters