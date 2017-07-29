Inter's Joao Miranda Hails Impact of New Manager Luciano Spalletti After Chelsea Win

Internazionale centre back Joao Miranda has heaped praise on his new manager Luciano Spalletti and the effect that his tactics have had on his side's performances.

Miranda's interview came shortly after a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Chelsea, where a goal from Ivan Perisic was followed by Stevan Jovetic making it 2-0 at the end of the first half. A bizarre own goal from Geoffrey Kondogbia reduced the deficit but the Blues were unable to make a full comeback.

After the relatively comfortable win for the Serie A outfit against strong opposition, the defender seemed in high spirits about the direction of the team.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

“It’s a good sensation and winning is always important,” Miranda told Mediaset Premium (via Football Italia).

“The team is playing good football and now we want to do well in Serie A so we can qualify for the Champions League.





“Spalletti is a great Coach and we are doing what he asks of us: we play well now and control the game.”

Kondogbia scores the best own goal you will ever see. Worth a Puskas award

pic.twitter.com/s9UX20nAbG — Eden (@EdenDassidy) July 29, 2017

Despite a good performance, the moment of the match came when defensive midfielder Kondogbia scored an outrageous 45 yard own goal.