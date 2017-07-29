Soccer

Juve Legend Roberto Baggio Names AC Milan Defender as the Best He Ever Faced

2 hours ago

Italian legend Roberto Baggio has named the best defender he faced during his illustrious career; AC Milan hero, Paolo Maldini.

The two played alongside each other when Baggio made the move to the Rossoneri in 1995 from Juventus after a sensational spell with the Bianconeri.

Both stars also played with each other for the Italian national team, so it is safe to say Baggio has a very good knowledge of Maldini's class; although, most who watched the game during his amazing career are aware of his own greatness as well.

Speaking to Corriere Dello Sport, the former Juve icon said: "The best defender I played against is Paolo Maldini. When you faced him, you knew you wouldn’t pass him. 


"He was big and strong with his head and feet... You’d have to put together 15 players to make another one like him."

Maldini's reputation as a defender exceeds virtually any other in the history of the game with former Germany star Franz Beckenbauer the only real challenger to his crown.

The elegant left-back - who also played as a central defender in the latter stages of his career - was a true one club man, making 647 appearances for Milan over a 24-year period.

Baggio himself was not half bad at the other end of the pitch, scoring 218 goals during his 22-year career in Italy.

It could be argued that the two legends are the finest to ever wear the Azzurri jersey.

