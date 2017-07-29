These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a friendly match on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

The EPL rivals go head to head in the ongoing International Champions Cup as they continue on their summer tours.

The Premier League season begins Aug. 12, but the match will provide an early glimpse at two title contenders. Tottenham finished second last season, while Manchester City finished third.

See how to watch Saturday's match below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, July 29, 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game online here.