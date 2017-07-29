How to Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham: Live stream, Game time, TV
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a friendly match on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.
The EPL rivals go head to head in the ongoing International Champions Cup as they continue on their summer tours.
The Premier League season begins Aug. 12, but the match will provide an early glimpse at two title contenders. Tottenham finished second last season, while Manchester City finished third.
See how to watch Saturday's match below.
How to watch
When: Saturday, July 29, 6 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream: Watch the game online here.